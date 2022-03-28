Deloitte completes acquisition of data business Etain for undisclosed sum
The professional services firm signalled its intent to acquire Etain in February
Deloitte, the professional services giant, acquired Etain, the Northern Ireland-based data and digital transformation specialist, for an undisclosed sum in a bid to create Northern Ireland’s largest AI and data practice.
As a result of the merger, 70 Etain employees, with expertise ranging from data engineering to cloud development to technical solution architecture, will join Deloitte, doubling the headcount of the professional service firm’s Belfast AI and data solutions practice.
The acquisition...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Consumer confidence drops; FSPO in cryptocurrency scam warning
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Glendalough Distillery targeting European expansion in wake of double-digit growth
Co-founder Gary McLoughlin says the company also has plans to focus on expanding in the Asian market next year
Cavendish Capital enjoys uptick in revenue to €126m
Directors’ report noted that the firm was boosted by ‘dovish global central bank policy’ during the Covid-19 pandemic
Ian Guider: P&O’s self-inflicted damage could scupper attempt to navigate a low-cost course
Drastic cost-cutting by Irish Ferries in 2005 was met by public outrage, but the company is now poised to clean up in the wake of its rival’s spectacular PR own goal