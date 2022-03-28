Deloitte completes acquisition of data business Etain for undisclosed sum

Deloitte, the professional services giant, acquired Etain, the Northern Ireland-based data and digital transformation specialist, for an undisclosed sum in a bid to create Northern Ireland’s largest AI and data practice.

As a result of the merger, 70 Etain employees, with expertise ranging from data engineering to cloud development to technical solution architecture, will join Deloitte, doubling the headcount of the professional service firm’s Belfast AI and data solutions practice.

The acquisition...