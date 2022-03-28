Subscribe Today
Deloitte completes acquisition of data business Etain for undisclosed sum

The professional services firm signalled its intent to acquire Etain in February

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
28th March, 2022
Deloitte completes acquisition of data business Etain for undisclosed sum
Etain director Martin Goss, Deloitte lead consulting partner in Northern Ireland Danny McConnell, and Etain director Peter Shields.

Deloitte, the professional services giant, acquired Etain, the Northern Ireland-based data and digital transformation specialist, for an undisclosed sum in a bid to create Northern Ireland’s largest AI and data practice.

As a result of the merger, 70 Etain employees, with expertise ranging from data engineering to cloud development to technical solution architecture, will join Deloitte, doubling the headcount of the professional service firm’s Belfast AI and data solutions practice.

