Deliveroo processed more than €2bn worth of transactions in first quarter of 2022

Orders on Deliveroo, the food delivery platform, grew 18 per cent year-on-year, managing decent growth in the face of tough comparisons with the same period in 2021 when many of its markets were experiencing lockdown restrictions.

The total value of sales on the platform, which it records as gross transaction value (GTV), increased to £1.8 billion (€2.1 billion) during this period, up 12 per cent year-on-year on the first quarter of 2021.

Order growth exceeded GTV growth at 18...