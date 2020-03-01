Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Decobake owner pursued ‘vendetta’ against liquidator, says judge

Attempt to upend liquidation of cake-customising company in High Court is unsuccessful

1st March, 2020
Paul Coyle, owner of Decobake, pictured at the premises of his business in Clane, Co Kildare, with security personnel in the background. Picture: Barry Cronin

The owner of a cake-customising business at the centre of a lengthy and colourful legal battle pursued a “vendetta” against its liquidator, a judge has ruled.

Decobake, a baking accessories company founded by businessman Paul Coyle and his family, was a market leader in its field, employing around 50 people and winning contracts with retail giants such as Asda, Sainsbury’s and Dunnes Stores.

At the same time, however, it racked up hundreds...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Floods fears drain custom from retailers

Flood defences are working, but business owners are blaming media reports for keeping customers away

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Glanbia to focus on new performance nutrition strategy

Group aims to rebuild revenue and margin after former driving engine of company’s growth suffers difficult year

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Covid-19: Check staff for high temperatures, companies urged

Firms are also being asked to look at issue of sick pay as part of attempts to curtail the disruption from the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago