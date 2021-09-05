Declan Ganley shelves plan for respirator as Covid-19 thread recedes

Declan Ganley, the chief executive of Rivada Networks, has shelved his plans for a head-worn respirator until the next airborne viral pandemic strikes.

Ganley last year set up a company called Airovis to develop what it called a “positive pressure-powered air respirator”.

The company’s website, which has now been taken offline, said the device would be “designed and engineered to provide our frontline staff with superior protection, as well as support the economic...