Monday November 16, 2020
Decathlon reports nearly €6bn in sales through Irish operation

French sports retail giant established its first limited company in Ireland four years ago and it has acted as supply centre for Decathlon’s European retail activities since late 2018

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th November, 2020
Kieran O’Shea, said they were looking at potential sites in Limerick, Waterford and south Dublin, but Cork and Galway would take priority

Decathlon reported nearly €6 billion worth of sales through its Irish operation last year, paying €5.4 million in corporation tax.

The French sports retail giant established its first limited company in Ireland in 2016. The Irish firm’s ultimate parent company is Decathlon SA, which is based in France.

Financial filings show that Decathlon Sports Ireland Limited has acted as the supply centre for Decathlon’s European retail activities since October 2018.

