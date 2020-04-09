Debenhams to put its Irish arm into liquidation

Debenhams has told its staff it is pulling out of Ireland and will not reopen its 11 shops around the country.
In a letter to staff this morning, the troubled department store chain said it would be appointing a liquidator to the Irish arm of the company next week.
It closed its British and Irish stores at the end of last month because of Covid-19 restrictions, and the company is appointing an administrator.
