Thursday April 9, 2020
Debenhams to put its Irish arm into liquidation

Troubled department store chain has 1,400 direct employees at its 11 stores in Ireland

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
9th April, 2020
Debenhams told its Irish staff it would be appointing a liquidator to the Irish arm of the company next week

Debenhams has told its staff it is pulling out of Ireland and will not reopen its 11 shops around the country.

In a letter to staff this morning, the troubled department store chain said it would be appointing a liquidator to the Irish arm of the company next week.

It closed its British and Irish stores at the end of last month because of Covid-19 restrictions, and the company is appointing an administrator.

Related Stories

Commercial property will rebound after pandemic, says Iput

Company says it has opportunity to ‘transform the fragmented logistics sector around the M50’ as it posts €107m profit

Killian Woods | 2 days ago

Covid-19: Supermarket spending breaks record

First three months of the year were the busiest ever in Irish grocery sales

Killian Woods | 3 days ago

Wetherspoons is warned over Dublin city centre pub modifications

Dublin City Council says changes were made to the protected structure on Abbey Street without permission and some features will have to be reinstated

Killian Woods | 4 days ago