Dealz to invest €20m in store expansion across the country

The discount retailer said it is planning to create between 500 and 750 jobs over the next three years

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th August, 2021
Barry Williams, managing director at Poundland and Dealz, said the investment will create jobs across the country

Dealz, the discount retailer, said it plans to open a number of new stores across Ireland with a particular focus on regional areas.

These include: Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Leitrim, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as the suburbs of Dublin.

The retail chain said that the investment could lead to the creation of between 500 and 750 new jobs.

