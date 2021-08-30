Dealz to invest €20m in store expansion across the country

Dealz, the discount retailer, said it plans to open a number of new stores across Ireland with a particular focus on regional areas.

These include: Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Leitrim, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as the suburbs of Dublin.

The retail chain said that the investment could lead to the creation of between 500 and 750 new jobs.