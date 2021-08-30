Dealz to invest €20m in store expansion across the country
The discount retailer said it is planning to create between 500 and 750 jobs over the next three years
Dealz, the discount retailer, said it plans to open a number of new stores across Ireland with a particular focus on regional areas.
These include: Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Leitrim, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as the suburbs of Dublin.
The retail chain said that the investment could lead to the creation of between 500 and 750 new jobs.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Productivity may be affected by increased mental health concerns, survey finds
Some 58 per cent of Irish finance leaders said the most significant issue they face is the mental well-being of their employees
Call centre owner ‘shocked’ at claims by Shaw Academy
Adrian Murphy says his call centre in Tiblisi, Georgia, which handled much of the Shaw Academy’s sales support was ‘effectively starved of cash’ by the end of June, and closed with 600 staff owed final wages
Infant formula giants rein in their Irish operations
Danone and Nestlé have significantly eased production volumes at their facilities here, due to Covid-19 and a 12 per cent drop in demand from China
Irish social media firm signs lucrative deal with Al Maktoum company
CyberSmarties has partnered with Seed Group, which is owned by the billionaire member of Dubai’s ruling family