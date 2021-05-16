Davy Stockbrokers ‘likely to’ fetch up to €400m when sold

Beleaguered Davy Stockbrokers could fetch as much as €400 million when it is sold, according to sources familiar with the bidding process.

The firm was expected to sell at a discount because of the controversy surrounding it and the resulting reputational damage.

However, several people familiar with the deal have told the Business Post that the sale price for Davy could be somewhere between €350 million and €400 million, which is at the higher end...