Davy: a corporate titan brought to its knees

In the space of little over an hour last Tuesday, two seismic events took place in the cosy world of Irish stockbroking that are poised to have far-reaching consequences for all involved.

At lunchtime, the news broke that an agreement had officially been reached to sell Goodbody Stockbrokers for €138 million to its former owner AIB. With staff owning 49 per cent, this would mean a payday that had seemed unlikely when AIB had offloaded...