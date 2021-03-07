Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Davy: a corporate titan brought to its knees

It’s been a pillar of Irish public life for almost a century. But now the venerable Dawson Street stockbroker has been rocked by a scandal that threatens to bring down its top brass and destroy its hard-won reputation

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
7th March, 2021
Davy: a corporate titan brought to its knees
Davy Stockbrokers on Dawson Street: reputation of firm has taken a battering Picture: Fergal Phillips

In the space of little over an hour last Tuesday, two seismic events took place in the cosy world of Irish stockbroking that are poised to have far-reaching consequences for all involved.

At lunchtime, the news broke that an agreement had officially been reached to sell Goodbody Stockbrokers for €138 million to its former owner AIB. With staff owning 49 per cent, this would mean a payday that had seemed unlikely when AIB had offloaded...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

In November, Tullow sold its assets in Uganda to Total in a deal that was worth $500 million

Spanish hedge fund spends £7m to boost stake in Tullow Oil

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 hour ago
Peter Jackson, chief executive at Flutter, said he wants his company to keep the top spot in the US

Flutter chief declares his firm is now number one in America

Companies Aaron Rogan 1 hour ago
‘Davy’s communication since last Tuesday, when the Central Bank revealed it was imposing a fine of €4.13 million on the stockbroker, has been truly embarrassing’. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Niamh Brennan: Davy’s double-dealing sees its trust rating take a big hit

Companies Niamh Brennan 1 hour ago
Pat McCann, founder of Dalata, has hit out at the government for what he says are its constant messages of negativity around the pandemic

Dalata founder to leave hotel group with hope on the horizon

Companies Ian Guider 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1