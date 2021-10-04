Subscribe Today
Dataships aims to raise $15 million in Series A funding

Dublin-based start-up aims to add 20 staff following seed round

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th October, 2021
Dataships aims to raise $15 million in Series A funding
Michael Storan and Ryan McErlane, co founders of Dataships

Dataships, a Dublin-based start-up which raised $3 million (€2.6 million) in seed funding last week, aims to raise $15 million when it seeks its Series A funding round over the next 18 months.

The business provides a means to automate compliance online through its platform, enabling clients to outsource the process to ensure it meets all requirements across geographic and platform requirements. The business currently has seven staff and was established in May 2020. The business aims to...

