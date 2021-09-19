Subscribe Today
Data centres construction ‘explosion’ set to continue

Irish energy management company chief says international data hub business will help push its sales to about €25 million this year

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
19th September, 2021
‘I don’t see the construction boom in data centres tapering off any time over the next decade,’ Sean O’Toole, chief executive of Standard Control Systems. Picture: Bryan Meade

The construction of data centres across Europe will not slow down for at least ten years, the head of a major energy management firm has said.

“The growth in the use of data is exponential and the technology industry is continually having to invest in building more data hubs to manage that information. I don’t see the construction boom in data centres tapering off any time over the next decade,” Sean O’Toole, chief executive of...

