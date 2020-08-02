Danish investor buys into Little’s media start-up

FST Growth, a Danish investor, has bought into Kinzen, the media start-up founded by Mark Little and Áine Kerr, as it moves into a new development phase.

FST Growth is a €50 million-backed investment firm linked to Fyens Stiftstidende, a daily newspaper in Denmark, and the Den Fynske Bladfond foundation, a related fund. It is the lead investor in the €725,000 funding, which is believed to be part of an imminent larger investment...