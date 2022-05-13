Dalton Philips departs daa to become Greencore chief executive
Philips will take up his new role at the convenience food giant in September, replacing Patrick Coveney who left at the end of March
Dalton Philips, the daa chief executive, is to leave the organisation after almost five years to take up a new role as chief executive of Greencore Group.
Philips, who was appointed to the daa in 2017, will take up his new role at the UK convenience food giant in September replacing Patrick Coveney, who left Greencore at the end of March. Philips will continue to lead daa as chief executive through the summer season.
Philips was...
