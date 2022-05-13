Subscribe Today
Dalton Philips departs daa to become Greencore chief executive

Philips will take up his new role at the convenience food giant in September, replacing Patrick Coveney who left at the end of March

Cónal Thomas

 @conalthomas
13th May, 2022
Dalton Philips served as chief executive for daa for almost five years. Picture: Jon Enoch

Dalton Philips, the daa chief executive, is to leave the organisation after almost five years to take up a new role as chief executive of Greencore Group.

Philips, who was appointed to the daa in 2017, will take up his new role at the UK convenience food giant in September replacing Patrick Coveney, who left Greencore at the end of March. Philips will continue to lead daa as chief executive through the summer season.

Philips was...

