Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Dalata’s British business to outstrip Dublin by 2025

The Maldron and Clayton hotels owner predicts business travel will return

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
1st March, 2022
Dalata’s British business to outstrip Dublin by 2025
London and regional British locations are the primary focus for more growth opportunities for Dalata

Revenue at Ireland’s largest hotel operator last year was up 40 per cent on 2020 but still less than half 2019 levels.

Revenue rose to €192 million in 2021, up from €136.8 million in 2020, Dalata’s annual results showed. The figure however was below the pre-pandemic figure of €429.2 million.

England is to become Dalata’s main location, outperforming Dublin by 2025, with a pipeline of 2,000 rooms in prime locations. Two hotels were opened in Manchester...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Announcing full year results on Monday, Greencoat said its wind farm assets produced just over 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity last year, which was 16 per cent less than it had planned for.

Greencoat plans ‘larger ticket transactions’ in Ireland after generating €70.5m cash in 2021

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Sean Coyle, chief executive of Origin Enterprises.

Origin Enterprises halts Ukrainian operations

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Rural and low-income households hardest hit by inflation; EU publishes draft Data Act

Companies Eva Short
Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group: “open-minded” about selling legacy dairy business. Picture: Bryan Meade

Kerry Group’s aborted €550m deal with Kerry Co-op could be revived

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1