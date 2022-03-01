Dalata’s British business to outstrip Dublin by 2025

Revenue at Ireland’s largest hotel operator last year was up 40 per cent on 2020 but still less than half 2019 levels.

Revenue rose to €192 million in 2021, up from €136.8 million in 2020, Dalata’s annual results showed. The figure however was below the pre-pandemic figure of €429.2 million.

England is to become Dalata’s main location, outperforming Dublin by 2025, with a pipeline of 2,000 rooms in prime locations. Two hotels were opened in Manchester...