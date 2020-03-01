Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dalata ‘watching Covid-19 situation very carefully’

Company Watch: Pat McCann in optimistic mood as country’s largest hotel group enjoyed an earnings jump of 13% to €135m last year

1st March, 2020
Pat McCann, Dalata Hotel Group’s chief executive Picture: Fergal Phillips

Neither the early start nor three dropped phone calls could knock Pat McCann’s good mood last Tuesday morning.

The Dalata chief executive had good reason to be in high spirits as Ireland’s largest hotel group reported a 13 per cent jump in earnings to €135 million on the back of a near 10 per cent increase in revenues to €429.2 million.

“We're really delighted because what we’ve always said about Dalata is that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Floods fears drain custom from retailers

Flood defences are working, but business owners are blaming media reports for keeping customers away

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago

Glanbia to focus on new performance nutrition strategy

Group aims to rebuild revenue and margin after former driving engine of company’s growth suffers difficult year

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Covid-19: Check staff for high temperatures, companies urged

Firms are also being asked to look at issue of sick pay as part of attempts to curtail the disruption from the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago