Dalata founder to help furniture search engine to reach ‘the next level’

Hotel boss Pat McCann joins the board of Ufurnish as the firm closes a multimillion pound investment round

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th March, 2021
Dalata founder to help furniture search engine to reach ‘the next level’
Skyscanner-style marketplace for furniture, established Deirdre McGettrick and Ray Wright

Pat McCann, the founder of the Dalata Hotel Group, has joined the board of Ufurnish, an online home furniture marketplace, as chairman.

His appointment comes as the Skyscanner-style marketplace for furniture, established by Deirdre McGettrick and Ray Wright, plans to nearly double its staff numbers before the end of the year to 30.

Earlier this month, McCann announced he was stepping down as chief executive of the hotel group he founded in 2007. He joins Ufurnish...

