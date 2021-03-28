Dalata founder to help furniture search engine to reach ‘the next level’

Pat McCann, the founder of the Dalata Hotel Group, has joined the board of Ufurnish, an online home furniture marketplace, as chairman.

His appointment comes as the Skyscanner-style marketplace for furniture, established by Deirdre McGettrick and Ray Wright, plans to nearly double its staff numbers before the end of the year to 30.

Earlier this month, McCann announced he was stepping down as chief executive of the hotel group he founded in 2007. He joins Ufurnish...