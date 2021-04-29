Dalata ‘encouraged’ by Irish vaccine rollout after €3.6m loss in Q1

Dalata, the Irish hotel chain which owns the Maldron and Clayton titles, reported an earnings loss of €3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 as Covid-19 restrictions kept its properties shuttered.

The company said in a trading update this morning that occupancy at its Dublin hotels stood at 14 per cent, and 16 per cent across regional Ireland.

John Hennessy, the group’s chairman, is to tell shareholders that Dalata is “encouraged” by an acceleration of the vaccine...