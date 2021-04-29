Subscribe Today
Dalata ‘encouraged’ by Irish vaccine rollout after €3.6m loss in Q1

Group’s chairman John Hennessy says company has ‘strong liquidity’, with cash and undrawn debt facilities of €272 million

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
29th April, 2021
Dalata, which owns the Maldron and Clayton titles, plans to open a number of new hotels by the first half of 2022. Picture: Getty

Dalata, the Irish hotel chain which owns the Maldron and Clayton titles, reported an earnings loss of €3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 as Covid-19 restrictions kept its properties shuttered.

The company said in a trading update this morning that occupancy at its Dublin hotels stood at 14 per cent, and 16 per cent across regional Ireland.

John Hennessy, the group’s chairman, is to tell shareholders that Dalata is “encouraged” by an acceleration of the vaccine...

