Dalata chief executive steps down as hotel group suffers €101m losses

Dalata Hotel Group, which owns the Maldron and Clayton titles, has recorded a 68 per cent revenue drop during the pandemic, with its chief executive set to depart after an “unprecedented year of challenge”.

Pat McCann said he would resign as chief executive of Ireland’s largest hotel group after 14 years – a move that came as the company recorded losses of €101 million after tax in 2020.

Revenues fell from €429.2 million in...