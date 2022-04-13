Dairygold co-op reports bumper profits for 2021 after ‘buoyant’ year for dairy prices

Dairygold, the Cork-based dairy processor, recorded bumper sales and profit growth last year as the co-ops milk supply reached an all-time record high.

Announcing full year results on Wednesday, Dairygold said its strong performance in 2021 was driven by record sales volumes, “buoyant” dairy markets and improved efficiencies across the business.

Operating profits for the farmer-owned co-op increased 17 per cent last year to just over €30 million, as profit margins were maintained at...