Dairygold chief warns of ‘significant’ food price increases later this year
Rising costs right through supply chain mean consumers will face higher weekly shopping bills ‘very soon’, says co-op boss
Significant food price inflation is set to take hold in Ireland in the second half of this year, the head of one of Ireland’s largest food companies has warned.
Conor Galvin, chief executive of Dairygold, the Cork-based dairy co-op, said global food commodity prices were in record territory, and that it was only a matter of time before consumers began to see the consequences in their weekly shopping bills.
“Right through the food...
