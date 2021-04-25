Cybersecurity firm Tines gets stuck into its billion-dollar idea

Despite never having any “grand ambitions” of becoming a start-up entrepreneur, Eoin Hinchy and his co-founder Thomas Kinsella suddenly have what they believe to be a potential multibillion-dollar company on their hands.

The pair founded Tines, the Irish cybersecurity automation start-up, in 2018 and earlier this month raised $26 million in Series B funding which valued the company at $300 million.

Hinchy and Kinsella, who worked together at Deloitte, eBay and DocuSign prior to setting up...