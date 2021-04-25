Cybersecurity firm Tines gets stuck into its billion-dollar idea
Irish start-up, which raised $26 million in Series B funding this month, predicts huge demand for its software, both in cybersecurity and beyond
Despite never having any “grand ambitions” of becoming a start-up entrepreneur, Eoin Hinchy and his co-founder Thomas Kinsella suddenly have what they believe to be a potential multibillion-dollar company on their hands.
The pair founded Tines, the Irish cybersecurity automation start-up, in 2018 and earlier this month raised $26 million in Series B funding which valued the company at $300 million.
Hinchy and Kinsella, who worked together at Deloitte, eBay and DocuSign prior to setting up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Company Watch: Ornua weathered 25% Trump tariff through lockdown baking craze
Despite a tariff which put premium brand Kerrygold at twice the price of its competitors in the US, overall sales jumped by 13 per cent in 2020
Providence forced into bond issue after Norwegian deal falls through
The Irish exploration firm must raise new cash if it wants to develop the Barryroe oil and gas field
Davy boasts of €70m in profits as potential buyers circle
Bonus payments to Davy staff may have exceeded €25 million last year, while the stockbroker recorded bumper profits after a strong year for its corporate finance arm
Company watch: Kingspan sales spike despite fallout from Grenfell inquiry
LA-based Capital Group bought €105 million worth of the beleaguered building materials firm’s shares, pushing its stake above 6%