Cybersecurity firm Tines gets stuck into its billion-dollar idea

Irish start-up, which raised $26 million in Series B funding this month, predicts huge demand for its software, both in cybersecurity and beyond

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
25th April, 2021
Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella, founders of Tines: ‘fun, learning and growth’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

Despite never having any “grand ambitions” of becoming a start-up entrepreneur, Eoin Hinchy and his co-founder Thomas Kinsella suddenly have what they believe to be a potential multibillion-dollar company on their hands.

The pair founded Tines, the Irish cybersecurity automation start-up, in 2018 and earlier this month raised $26 million in Series B funding which valued the company at $300 million.

Hinchy and Kinsella, who worked together at Deloitte, eBay and DocuSign prior to setting up...

