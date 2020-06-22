Monday June 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Crowley is named new chief executive of PTSB

Finance chief succeeds Jeremy Masding as bank charts course through Covid-19 pandemic

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
22nd June, 2020
Eamonn Crowley, right, will replace Jeremy Masding, left, as chief executive of Permanent TSB. Picure: Leah Farrell/ Rollingnews.ie

Eamonn Crowley has been appointed chief executive of Permanent TSB, replacing Jeremy Masding who is departing next month after nearly eight years in the job.

Crowley is the bank‘s chief financial officer, a position he will maintain on an interim basis as the company seeks a replacement.

Crowley joined Permanent TSB three years ago having spent a number of years in eastern Europe working for different banks, including AIB. He takes over as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Live streaming app Netgigs prepares for rapid growth

Australian event streaming platform founded by Irishman Joe Ward accelerates scaling plans

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago

New human rights abuses levelled against ESB coal supplier

Indigenous community claims Colombian mine firm Cerrejón is depriving them of clean water and creating an unhealthy environment

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Tech firms give remote working staff lucrative perks

Major tech companies giving work-at-home employees perks like meal deliveries and allowances to buy office equipment

Killian Woods | 1 day ago