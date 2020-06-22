Crowley is named new chief executive of PTSB

Eamonn Crowley has been appointed chief executive of Permanent TSB, replacing Jeremy Masding who is departing next month after nearly eight years in the job.
Crowley is the bank‘s chief financial officer, a position he will maintain on an interim basis as the company seeks a replacement.
Crowley joined Permanent TSB three years ago having spent a number of years in eastern Europe working for different banks, including AIB. He takes over as...
