CRH reports ‘positive’ start to 2022 on the back of strong demand
Sales increase 13% on corresponding quarter last year
CRH has reported a “positive” start to the year, with good underlying demand that led to sales, earnings and margins in the first three months of this year being ahead of the corresponding period in 2021.
On a like-for-like basis sales increased 13 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, according to a trading update from the buildings materials company.
Sales in its Americas Materials operations were 13 per cent ahead of the same...
