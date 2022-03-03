CRH posts double-digit profit growth but warns of continued inflation in materials prices

CRH, the buildings materials giant, recorded double-digit profit growth last year and has warned of a continuing inflationary environment for construction materials this year.

Announcing full year results this morning, CRH reported a 58 per cent increase in operating profits for 2021 to just under $3.6 billion, as profit margins expanded from 8.2 per cent in 2020 to a robust 11.6 per cent last year.

The Dublin-headquartered company posted a 16 per cent increase in full year earnings (Ebitda) last year...