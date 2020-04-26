Tuesday April 28, 2020
CRH coy on possible interim dividend for shareholders

The building materials giant was one of very few Irish firms not to withdraw their 2019 final dividends as a result of Covid-19

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
26th April, 2020
Albert Manifold, chief executive, CRH: dividend decision to be made by late summer. Picture: Maura Hickey

Irish building materials giant CRH has said it is too soon to say whether it will pay an interim dividend to shareholders later this year. It said the outlook was too uncertain to forecast profits.

The company was one of just a few Irish firms not to withdraw their 2019 final dividends due to the economic reverberations brought about by Covid-19.

CRH last week suspended its share buyback plan, having spent €200 million in 2020 so...

