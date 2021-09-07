Credit offered for Mayo’s crunch day
Loans of €500 are being marketed to help supporters make their way to Croke Park on Saturday
A “Mayo for Sam” instant loan is being offered by Ballina Credit Union. The loan is for €500, requires no savings record, and is approved in seconds.
The loan is marketed towards Mayo fans heading to Croke Park this Saturday for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship between Mayo and Tyrone, one of whom will win the Sam Maguire Cup, and to fans who are planning celebrations.
Historical membership of Ballina Credit Union is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Declan Ganley shelves plan for respirator as Covid-19 thread recedes
Head-worn device is being saved in case of ‘much bigger event’ in the future where cloth masks would be inadequate
Company Watch: Crowley hopeful of healthy outlook for Dalata as restrictions ease
The hotel group took a battering during the pandemic, but its incoming chief executive is optimistic of better times ahead
Greencore boss Coveney offloads £1.35m of company stock
The sandwich-maker’s chief executive now holds roughly £3.5m worth of shares, at their current price of £1.35
Cork firm Nexa to double staff after takeover by US giant
Founder John Cummins says the growth of the Irish business, which finds efficiencies for client companies in the life sciences sector, can accelerate in the wake of Transact deal