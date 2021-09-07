Subscribe Today
Credit offered for Mayo’s crunch day

Loans of €500 are being marketed to help supporters make their way to Croke Park on Saturday

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
7th September, 2021
Credit offered for Mayo's crunch day
Credit unions around the country have large amounts of savings lodged by members and relatively low levels of loans being taken out

A “Mayo for Sam” instant loan is being offered by Ballina Credit Union. The loan is for €500, requires no savings record, and is approved in seconds.

The loan is marketed towards Mayo fans heading to Croke Park this Saturday for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship between Mayo and Tyrone, one of whom will win the Sam Maguire Cup, and to fans who are planning celebrations.

Historical membership of Ballina Credit Union is...

