Tuesday May 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

CPL’s Heraty backing Solvotrin Therapeutics

Several well-known investors put more than €1.5m into drug-making firm

17th May, 2020
Anne Heraty of CPL: invested €250,000 in Solvotrin last year. Picture: Feargal Ward

Anne Heraty, the chief executive of CPL Resources, and David Power, a co-founder of Paddy Power, are among several well-known business figures behind a combined €1.5 million-plus investment in Solvotrin Therapeutics, companies records show.

The figure also includes investment in the drug-making firm by Alan Merriman’s Elkstone Capital, the wealth company that has managed investments for Elle MacPherson, the model, and Nicole Junkermann, the Monaco-based businesswoman.

Solvotrin Therapeutics started out as a Trinity...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Part of Dun Laoghaire shopping centre to be turned into primary care centre

Coltard, the centre’s operator, wants to turn the third floor into a medical facility

Ian Guider | 2 days ago

Hygiene firm records huge sales for Zoono long-lasting sanitiser

Irish distributor sells more than €200,000-worth of product in one month

Killian Woods | 2 days ago

Electric dreamer: a tycoon’s quest to conquer space

Elon Musk is best known for his Tesla electric cars. Now he wants to conquer space, in an initiative which is making his financial high-wire act even more precarious

Barry J Whyte | 2 days ago