CPL’s Heraty backing Solvotrin Therapeutics

Anne Heraty, the chief executive of CPL Resources, and David Power, a co-founder of Paddy Power, are among several well-known business figures behind a combined €1.5 million-plus investment in Solvotrin Therapeutics, companies records show.
The figure also includes investment in the drug-making firm by Alan Merriman’s Elkstone Capital, the wealth company that has managed investments for Elle MacPherson, the model, and Nicole Junkermann, the Monaco-based businesswoman.
Solvotrin Therapeutics started out as a Trinity...
