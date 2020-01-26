Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

CPL founders to get €1m in dividends after profits surge

Couple who started recruitment giant 30 years ago benefit from boom in placement of temporary healthcare and technology workers

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
26th January, 2020
Anne Heraty was one of the ounders of recruitment giant CPL

Anne Heraty and Paul Carroll, the founders of recruitment giant CPL, are in line for a bumper €1 million in dividend payments following a surge in profits at the company.

Dublin stock exchange quoted CPL last week as announcing a 25 per cent hike in its interim dividend to 10 cents a share. Heraty still owns 29.5 per cent of the company, and will scoop just over €800,000 from the dividend payment.

Her husband, Paul Carroll, who is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Brian Keegan: Politicians beware – the greying brigade are coming of age

A strong new political lobby is emerging, as a disenchanted generation born in the 1960s and 1970s see their pension ages drifting further and further away over the horizon

Brian Keegan | 1 hour ago

Goldman Sachs bets big on beleaguered Flutter

The move by the giant investment bank comes as major US and British hedge funds have boosted their short trades against the company formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair

Barry J Whyte | 1 hour ago

A lot done but more for next government to do, say business owners

Representatives want new administration to tackle issues such as rising costs, infrastructure problems and tax laws

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago