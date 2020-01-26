CPL founders to get €1m in dividends after profits surge

Anne Heraty and Paul Carroll, the founders of recruitment giant CPL, are in line for a bumper €1 million in dividend payments following a surge in profits at the company.

Dublin stock exchange quoted CPL last week as announcing a 25 per cent hike in its interim dividend to 10 cents a share. Heraty still owns 29.5 per cent of the company, and will scoop just over €800,000 from the dividend payment.

Her husband, Paul Carroll, who is...