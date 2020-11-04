CPL founders in line for €110m pay day in takeover

Anne Heraty and her husband Paul Carroll are in line for a €110 million pay day after agreeing the sale of their recruitment business CPL Resources.

CPL today said it had agreed to a €11.25-per-share takeover offer from Japan’s Outsourcing in a deal that values the Irish company at almost €318 million.

Heraty is the largest single investor in the company she founded in 1989 and then listed on the stock market...