CPL founders in line for €110m pay day in takeover

Anne Heraty and her husband Paul Carroll are in line for a €110 million pay day after agreeing the sale of their recruitment business CPL Resources.
CPL today said it had agreed to a €11.25-per-share takeover offer from Japan’s Outsourcing in a deal that values the Irish company at almost €318 million.
Heraty is the largest single investor in the company she founded in 1989 and then listed on the stock market...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team