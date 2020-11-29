Covid-19 takes huge bite out of Greencore’s British sales

Every year Greencore, the Irish-headquartered food company, produces 350 million sandwiches for British supermarkets and coffee shops, serving everyone from workers on their lunch breaks to commuters at bus and train stations.

Its customers comprise the biggest names in British retail, from Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Asda to Pret A Manger and Subway.

When Covid-19 hit Britain in the spring, forcing millions of workers back to their homes, Greencore was among the companies hardest hit,...