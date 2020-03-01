Sunday March 1, 2020
Covid-19: Check staff for high temperatures, companies urged

Firms are also being asked to look at issue of sick pay as part of attempts to curtail the disruption from the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
1st March, 2020
A number of countries have used temperature scanners in an effort to detect those infected

Businesses should put plans in place to screen employees for high temperatures as part of efforts to prevent disruption caused by coronavirus, a professional body has said.

Mary Connaughton, director of CIPD Ireland, which represents HR professionals, said that screening and sanitisation protocols were likely to be needed in the coming weeks.

Connaughton returned from Singapore on Tuesday and said that some of the precautions being taken to protect public health there should be replicated...

