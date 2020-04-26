Council blocks hotel group’s plans to demolish vacant homes

Plans by the O’Callaghan hotel group to demolish several vacant residential properties in Dublin city centre have been blocked by the council.

The O’Callaghan Collection, controlled by hotelier Noel O'Callaghan, is the group behind a string of luxury hotels clustered in Dublin city centre, including the Alex, the Davenport and the Mont.

In February, Gold Run Properties Limited – owned by the O’Callaghan family – applied for planning permission to demolish...