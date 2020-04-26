Sunday April 26, 2020
Council blocks hotel group’s plans to demolish vacant homes

The O’Callaghan group has been denied permission to knock down five two-storey houses in Dublin city centre

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th April, 2020
2
The warehouse on Fenian St in Dublin, which the hotel group wants to demolish

Plans by the O’Callaghan hotel group to demolish several vacant residential properties in Dublin city centre have been blocked by the council.

The O’Callaghan Collection, controlled by hotelier Noel O'Callaghan, is the group behind a string of luxury hotels clustered in Dublin city centre, including the Alex, the Davenport and the Mont.

In February, Gold Run Properties Limited – owned by the O’Callaghan family – applied for planning permission to demolish...

