Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coulter’s Celtic Thunder firm loses nearly €640,000 in 2019

Singing and stage show group co-created by Phil Coulter to launch new tour in the autumn

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
21st June, 2020
Celtic Thunder: plans to tour again in the autumn

The company behind Celtic Thunder, the international singing and stage show group set up by Phil Coulter and Sharon Browne in 2007, made a loss of nearly €640,000 in 2019, pushing its total losses to €2.9 million.

Newly filed accounts also show that the company is currently involved in “negotiations with the intent to sell certain music, name, likeness, television assets, and revenue streams pertaining to Celtic Thunder”.

That transaction had not been completed by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Live streaming app Netgigs prepares for rapid growth

Australian event streaming platform founded by Irishman Joe Ward accelerates scaling plans

Róisín Burke | 5 hours ago

New human rights abuses levelled against ESB coal supplier

Indigenous community claims Colombian mine firm Cerrejón is depriving them of clean water and creating an unhealthy environment

Rosanna Cooney | 5 hours ago

Tech firms give remote working staff lucrative perks

Major tech companies giving work-at-home employees perks like meal deliveries and allowances to buy office equipment

Killian Woods | 5 hours ago