Coulter’s Celtic Thunder firm loses nearly €640,000 in 2019

The company behind Celtic Thunder, the international singing and stage show group set up by Phil Coulter and Sharon Browne in 2007, made a loss of nearly €640,000 in 2019, pushing its total losses to €2.9 million.

Newly filed accounts also show that the company is currently involved in “negotiations with the intent to sell certain music, name, likeness, television assets, and revenue streams pertaining to Celtic Thunder”.

That transaction had not been completed by...