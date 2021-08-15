Cosgrave’s Web Summit receives €530k from Enterprise Ireland

Web Summit, the company founded by Paddy Cosgrave, a trenchant critic of Enterprise Ireland, was provided with €531,794 from the government agency last year.

It was one of many of a number of large employers that received similar development and innovation grants totalling millions, according to data supplied to the European Commission under state aid requirements.

Fexco, Glanbia Ireland and Intercom were also among the recipients during 2020, as was the company that runs Web...