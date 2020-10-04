Coronavirus keeping Desmond’s luxury casino in the red

The Sporting Emporium, Dermot Desmond’s casino, has been badly hit by the Covid-19 lockdown and relies on the tycoon’s further support to continue as a going concern, according to its directors.

The directors of the Sporting Emporium, which describes itself as “Ireland’s leading luxury casino”, state in the accounts that “the company has been impacted by the recent Covid-19 outbreak”.

They say that “the full...