Sunday February 2, 2020
Corlytics planning to raise €10m in fresh funding round

Fintech firm tripled revenues year on year as it added several major clients in 2019 including Barclays and BNP Paribas

2nd February, 2020
Last year, the company enjoyed phenomenal success said chief executive John Byrne

Corlytics, the fintech start-up backed by a range of wealthy investors plans to raise a fresh €10 million funding round in the first quarter of this year, it said.

The company , which makes software that helps banks monitor and minimise the risk of falling foul of regulators and incurring legal and regulatory fines, said it had just had its most successful year to date, tripling revenues year on year.

A revenue figure is not available...

