Corlytics planning to raise €10m in fresh funding round

Corlytics, the fintech start-up backed by a range of wealthy investors plans to raise a fresh €10 million funding round in the first quarter of this year, it said.
The company , which makes software that helps banks monitor and minimise the risk of falling foul of regulators and incurring legal and regulatory fines, said it had just had its most successful year to date, tripling revenues year on year.
A revenue figure is not available...
