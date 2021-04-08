Cork start-up Varadis wins €600k contract for satellites in outer space
European Space Agency deal is hailed as one of a number won by Irish cutting-edge tech companies
Varadis, the Irish tech start-up, has been awarded a €600,000 contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) for its radiation detection technology, which will be used on satellites in outer space.
The contract has been viewed as another example of the growing role Irish companies are playing in space exploration, and the commercial potential of research taking place in Ireland’s higher education system. It comes as part of a collaboration between the ESA’s Irish start-up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Sentenial sold in deal worth up to €110m
Australian company EML buys Irish fintech
Oracle shifted $30bn from Bermuda-based subsidiary to Irish firm ahead of TikTok deal
US tech firm transferred money last year as it prepared to take over Chinese-owned social network TikTok
Altratech raises €3.5 million in funding
Limerick based e-health firm is developing a portable RNA kit