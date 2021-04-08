Subscribe Today
Cork start-up Varadis wins €600k contract for satellites in outer space

European Space Agency deal is hailed as one of a number won by Irish cutting-edge tech companies

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th April, 2021
Cork start-up Varadis wins €600k contract for satellites in outer space
Brad Wrigley, right, chief executive of Varadis, with William Scanlon of the Tyndall National Institute: Varadis’s radiation detection technology was developed at Tyndall

Varadis, the Irish tech start-up, has been awarded a €600,000 contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) for its radiation detection technology, which will be used on satellites in outer space.

The contract has been viewed as another example of the growing role Irish companies are playing in space exploration, and the commercial potential of research taking place in Ireland’s higher education system. It comes as part of a collaboration between the ESA’s Irish start-up...

