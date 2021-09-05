Cork firm Nexa to double staff after takeover by US giant
Founder John Cummins says the growth of the Irish business, which finds efficiencies for client companies in the life sciences sector, can accelerate in the wake of Transact deal
Nexa, a Cork-based firm which offers calibration services to companies in the life sciences sector, is planning to more than double its workforce after being acquired by Transact, a Nasdaq-listed company.
Nexa Enterprise Asset Management last week announced it had agreed a deal for the acquisition by Transact. John Cummins, the Irish firm’s founder and chief executive, said this would fast-track its growth over the coming years.
“At the end of last year,...
