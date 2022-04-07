Cork-based secure online payments platform Trustap raises €3.1m in seed round

Trustap, a Cork-headquartered secure online payments platform whose early backers include PCH founder Liam Casey, has raised $3.4 million (€3.1 million) in a seed round.

Founded in 2016 by Conor Lyden and now live in over 40 countries, Trustap aims to provide peace of mind for buyers and sellers when conducting online transactions. Its escrow-type platform allows oversight of payments made with funds only released once transactions have been successfully completed.

MiddleGame Ventures, which has also backed Irish...