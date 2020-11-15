Coolmore in new fight to stop mines being developed near Australian stud farm

Coolmore, the Irish-headquartered global bloodstock operation, is fighting yet another company’s plans to develop mines near its Australian stud farm.

Tom Magnier, son of John Magnier, the billionaire Coolmore founder, made an impassioned plea at last Wednesday’s Independent Planning Commission hearing in New South Wales for the rejection of the plan by Malabar Resources for an underground coal mine in Hunter Valley.

Coolmore has fought off previous mining facility applications in...