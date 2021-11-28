Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Coole Swan glides into lucrative deal with Waitrose

The luxury cream liqueur, made in Co Meath, will be available in all 388 branches of the upmarket British supermarket by the end of 2022

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
28th November, 2021
Coole Swan glides into lucrative deal with Waitrose
Mary and Philip Sadlier of Coole Swan: ‘We’re very upbeat about the opportunities the UK can bring’

Coole Swan, the Irish cream liqueur, has landed a deal with Waitrose, the British supermarket giant.

The Meath-made single malt drink is to be stocked in the 338 Waitrose stores across Britain by next winter, as the brand’s reach in the market grows.

First stocked in Tesco ten years ago, Coole Swan is now on sale in Waitrose Oxford Street and Canary Wharf as well as on Cellar, Waitrose’s online platform. The company expects...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jonathan Laredo, chief executive of Yew Grove Reit: the Irish commercial property fund generates annual rent of almost €13 million from its 24 properties. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Quanta bid for Yew Grove could end up as hostile takeover

Companies Róisín Burke
Ronan Reid, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland. ‘Our wealth and asset-management businesses continued to grow significantly during 2020’ Picture: Bryan Meade

‘Solid year’ for Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland sees 25% rise in profits

Companies Lorcan Allen
Jim Joyce, chief executive of HealthBeacon: ‘We want a big company that’s going to be around for a long, long time.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

HealthBeacon aiming to be at the heart of digital health-tech with €25m public offering

Companies Lorcan Allen
During 2020, GoSafe was paid €11.7 million by An Garda Síochána to monitor the roads for speeding offences, the same amount of revenue recorded in 2019.

Profits at speed van company jump to €2.3m

Companies Killian Woods

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1