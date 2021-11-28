Coole Swan glides into lucrative deal with Waitrose

Coole Swan, the Irish cream liqueur, has landed a deal with Waitrose, the British supermarket giant.

The Meath-made single malt drink is to be stocked in the 338 Waitrose stores across Britain by next winter, as the brand’s reach in the market grows.

First stocked in Tesco ten years ago, Coole Swan is now on sale in Waitrose Oxford Street and Canary Wharf as well as on Cellar, Waitrose’s online platform. The company expects...