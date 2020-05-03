Sunday May 3, 2020
Controversial Chinese firm is benefactor of TCD research centre

iFlyTek has been linked to human rights abuses against Muslim Uighurs and other minorities in north-western China

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
3rd May, 2020
iFlyTek has been accused of helping Chinese authorities to surveil ethnic minorities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang

A Chinese firm linked to human rights abuses has been listed as a benefactor of Trinity College's Adapt research centre for the past six years.

iFlyTek, which is based in China and develops voice recognition technology, has been accused of helping Chinese authorities to surveil ethnic minorities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

Since 2014, Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has consistently referenced in literature released – such as annual reports and announcements – that iFlyTek...

