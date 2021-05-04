Subscribe Today
Construction technology firm to add 50 jobs in next two years

Dublin-based Integrated Facilities Solutions raises €2 million through Davy EIIS fund for future growth

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th May, 2021
George Harold and Kieran Beggan, co-founders of IFS, believe new opportunities will develop in the construction sector in the near future. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS), a Dublin-based construction technology business, has raised €2 million and plans to add 50 jobs over the next two years.

The funding has been raised through the Davy Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS).

This is the first time that IFS, which was founded in 1999 and currently has 16 staff, has taken on external funding. The firm develops software that manages information for property owners from all parties involved in construction projects.

