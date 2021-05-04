Construction technology firm to add 50 jobs in next two years
Dublin-based Integrated Facilities Solutions raises €2 million through Davy EIIS fund for future growth
Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS), a Dublin-based construction technology business, has raised €2 million and plans to add 50 jobs over the next two years.
The funding has been raised through the Davy Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS).
This is the first time that IFS, which was founded in 1999 and currently has 16 staff, has taken on external funding. The firm develops software that manages information for property owners from all parties involved in construction projects.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish virtual reality company sees revenues soar
VR Education’s Engage platform brings in €200,000 in April, equivalent to the company’s total revenue for 2020
‘Pawternity leave’ and DNA testing among perks offered to employees during pandemic
Irish HR platform Eppione said companies are moving towards wellness-oriented benefits to keep remote workers happy
BoI leading race to buy Davy Stockbrokers
Bank may require assurance there will be no more fines or sanctions against stockbroker as a result of past breaches of regulations
O’Driscoll’s Roaring Water takes a €130k dip into the red
Speculation that former Glen Dimplex boss’s investment vehicle may have taken a hit on Providence shares