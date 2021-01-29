Complaint against San Leon Energy’s drilling in Western Sahara moves to next stage
It is alleged that the Irish company contravened the human rights of the Sahrawi people by failing to gain their consent prior to drilling on their land
A complaint alleging that San Leon Energy failed to secure the consent of the indigenous people of Western Sahara before drilling for oil in the region has progressed to the next stage.
A unit within the Department of Business and Enterprise known as the National Contact Point (NCP), which is tasked with promoting compliance with OECD standards, has decided there is a “prima facie case” to proceed to a proposed resolution process between the Dublin-headquartered...
