Complaint against San Leon Energy’s drilling in Western Sahara moves to next stage

It is alleged that the Irish company contravened the human rights of the Sahrawi people by failing to gain their consent prior to drilling on their land

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
29th January, 2021
Western Sahara is a non-self-governing territory which means that, under international law, its economic resources may only be exploited for the benefit of the people of the territory

A complaint alleging that San Leon Energy failed to secure the consent of the indigenous people of Western Sahara before drilling for oil in the region has progressed to the next stage.

A unit within the Department of Business and Enterprise known as the National Contact Point (NCP), which is tasked with promoting compliance with OECD standards, has decided there is a “prima facie case” to proceed to a proposed resolution process between the Dublin-headquartered...

