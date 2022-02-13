Subscribe Today
Company watch: Smurfit Kappa boxes clever with swift action to counter inflation

Pandemic lockdowns and e-commerce have seen a global run on sustainable packaging, so much so that the paper and packaging firm is ‘effectively sold out’ – which hasn’t hurt its bottom line

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
13th February, 2022
Company watch: Smurfit Kappa boxes clever with swift action to counter inflation
Ken Bowles, chief financial officer of Smurfit Kappa: ‘Inflation is global and it’s here to stay’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Inflation is the hot topic in almost every major economy right now, as prices for energy, fuel, food and consumer goods continue to rise. And while economists initially forecasted that inflation would be transitory, Ken Bowles could see it was going to have a much deeper and longer-lasting impact.

“Since the middle of last year, we could see inflation coming at us in a big way,” the chief financial officer of Smurfit Kappa told the...

