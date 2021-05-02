Company Watch: Relief at last for McDonagh as BoI turns around its fortunes

It’s not so long ago that Bank of Ireland faced a myriad of challenges with Covid-19 affecting its business, rivals snapping up revenue-generating opportunities and political hand-wringing over its branch closures.

But over the past month or so, the outlook for Francesca McDonagh, the bank’s chief executive, has significantly improved – as underlined by the lender’s first quarter market update published last Friday.

The interim management statement showed BoI’s...