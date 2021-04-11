Company Watch: Outgoing chief executive is leaving Dairygold in robust financial state

When Jim Woulfe took over as chief executive in 2009, Dairygold had annual sales of €555 million, processed 838 million litres of milk a year and was mired in financial trouble from legacy property investments that had turned sour.

Today, Dairygold is the second largest dairy co-op in Ireland with annual sales of more than €1 billion and its milk supply has grown by 70 per cent under Woulfe’s tenure to a record 1.4 billion litres of...