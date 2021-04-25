Company watch: Kingspan sales spike despite fallout from Grenfell inquiry

Kingspan, the building materials company, unexpectedly announced last week that its sales had jumped by 24 per cent in the three months to March 31 to €1.28 billion.

Regulatory filings show that just after the trading update, the Capital Group bought €105 million worth of shares, pushing its stake over 6.02 per cent.

Under stock market rules, the strong trading performance meant the company had to bring forward its trading update, which had been scheduled for April 30.