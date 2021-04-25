Subscribe Today
Company watch: Kingspan sales spike despite fallout from Grenfell inquiry

LA-based Capital Group bought €105 million worth of the beleaguered building materials firm’s shares, pushing its stake above 6%

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
25th April, 2021
Gene Murtagh, with his father and company chairman Eugene Murtagh, at Kingspan’s AGM Pic: Fergal Phillips

Kingspan, the building materials company, unexpectedly announced last week that its sales had jumped by 24 per cent in the three months to March 31 to €1.28 billion.

Regulatory filings show that just after the trading update, the Capital Group bought €105 million worth of shares, pushing its stake over 6.02 per cent.

Under stock market rules, the strong trading performance meant the company had to bring forward its trading update, which had been scheduled for April 30.

