Company watch: how the lockdown gave Flutter a £150m boost

Have you heard the one about the sports betting company that benefited to the tune of £150 million from the global shutdown of major sporting events for months on end?
Remarkably, that’s not the opening line of a bad gag or the start of an apocryphal business yarn, but the story of Flutter’s last six months.
The gambling giant, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, on Thursday reported a 70 per...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team