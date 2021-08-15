Company Watch: Flutter spends big to win big in the US
The bookmaker is spending $291 on average to attract each American customer, but the tactic looks likely to place it far ahead of all its competitors when the dust settles
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Peter Jackson, the chief executive of Flutter, was keen to highlight the Irish-headquartered firm’s dominance of the US market last week as the gambling giant reported further impressive growth, coupled with soaring revenues and profits.
He had plenty to say, too. The group, which includes Paddy Power and Betfair as well as FanDuel in the US, reported pre-tax profits of £77 million in the first six months of the year, up from £24...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Glanbia presses start on e-sports nutrition firm deal
Performance nutrition giant acquires 60 per cent stake in Germany-based company that sells energy and nutrition powders to gamers and e-sports athletes
Cosgrave’s Web Summit receives €530k from Enterprise Ireland
The company received funding from the government agency that its controversial founder has roundly criticised
Tipperary Crystal owners scoop seven-figure Renatus investment
Robbie and Stephen Scanlan intend to use the funds to step up the group’s international and digital expansion
Shaw Academy-linked call centre in Georgia abruptly closes
The centre’s 600 staff were informed of layoffs by text in mid-June while still awaiting their wages