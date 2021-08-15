Company Watch: Flutter spends big to win big in the US

Peter Jackson, the chief executive of Flutter, was keen to highlight the Irish-headquartered firm’s dominance of the US market last week as the gambling giant reported further impressive growth, coupled with soaring revenues and profits.

He had plenty to say, too. The group, which includes Paddy Power and Betfair as well as FanDuel in the US, reported pre-tax profits of £77 million in the first six months of the year, up from £24...